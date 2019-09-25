Lifelong East Contra Costa County resident and broker and owner of Cardinale Custom Realty, George Cardinale, has partnered with Las Vegas producer Michael Licata to bring top-tier entertainment to the area.
Licata has been in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years, managed Grammy-winning artists Blues Traveler and Plain White T’s and been awarded a combined 16 platinum and gold records.
The pair’s company, Licata-Cardinale Productions, has two shows on its docket for 2019, and looks to bring at least four-to-six high-level acts to East County for 2020.
Cardinale, who was born in Pittsburg and now lives in Brentwood, said after spending a lot of time traveling to San Francisco, Walnut Creek and other cities for shows, he wants local residents to have those opportunities in their own backyards.
“I can’t see why we can’t have the same level of entertainment here,” Cardinale said. “We have the opportunity, with Michael’s relationships. The community deserves it.”
Licata agreed. “There’s no reason for people to have to drive to Oakland or San Francisco anymore to see A-list entertainment.”
First up is Mike Marino, a New Jersey comedian who will entertain guests at Antioch’s El Campanil Theatre with his comedy routine “Make America Italian Again!” on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m.
His stand-up material ranges from cutting-edge observations of everyday life to his Italian family roots — which spun into a TV pilot, “Re-Constructing Jersey.” His comedic style has landed him guest appearances on The Tonight Show as a regular sketch player, The Martin Short Show, Canada’s Comedy TV, The Boomer Show, Wild Pitch and Hand Held Comedy Radio. A clip of his appearance on Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed led to his current web series, “Marino 2016” — an original comedy based on Mike’s road to the White House and his wise-guy attempt to become the first Italian-American president.
For more information about Mike Marino, visit mikemarino.net. For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit www.bit.ly/mikemarino.
Next up for Licata-Cardinale Productions, Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses will play Pittsburg California Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. This is the band’s first Bay Area performance since selling out El Campanil Theatre six years ago.
Born into a musical legacy, Prima picks up the torch lit by his iconic father, and leads his incarnation of the Witnesses headfirst into the future. Their seamless blend of hard-driving big band jazz, insanely danceable swing and, at its core, real rock and roll, has been wowing crowds worldwide for over a decade.
Although the band jumps, jives and wails “Prima-style,” they are their own beast: thoroughly modern, laying down a blueprint for the future on the foundations of the past.
For more information about Louis Prima Jr., visit louisprimajr.com. For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit www.bit.ly/louisprimajrca.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.