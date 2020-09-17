Join the El Campanil Theatre Preservation Foundation for its virtual presentation of solo artist Drew Harrison, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.
Harrison, frontman of the infamous Beatles tribute band The Sun Kings and a solo virtuoso in his own right, was the first choice for the theater’s leadership.
“He’s performed here countless times,” said Rick Carraher, executive director. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to break into this new medium than with such a respected and beloved artist.”
Harrison said he is honored to be the first person showcased in El Campanil’s new streaming series.
“I enjoy the theater and the folks that run it,” Harrison said. “The room sounds great, and the experience is always top-notch for the performer and the patron. It’s always a highlight for me to return to the ECT stage.”
Harrison’s performance will be filmed from El Campanil Theatre, located at 604 W. Second St., in Antioch, and available to view online via www.elcampaniltheatre.com. Tickets are $10 per household.
For more information, visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com or call 925-757-9500.
