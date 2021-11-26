“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” has plenty of ghosts but no spirit

Few franchises have had the same kind of success as Ghostbusters. The original 1984 film spawned a sequel, two separate cartoon series, a chart-topping theme song and even a popular flavor of juice to name a few. It was only a matter of time before the paranormal franchise rose from the grave again, summoned by Hollywood’s obsession with nostalgia.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the new film by Jason Reitman, is the second attempt to modernize the Ghostbusters franchise after the much-maligned female-led reboot in 2016. Rather than rebooting the series again, Reitman — the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original “Ghostbusters” — crafts “Afterlife” as a distant sequel to “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II.” Thirty years after the Ghostbusters saved New York City from a paranormal apocalypse, Elon Spengler, the Ghostbuster played by the late Harold Ramis, is killed by a mysterious force while living on a small Oklahoma farm. Following his death, his estranged daughter and grandchildren inherit his farm and, unbeknownst to them, his mission to save the world from yet another ghostly doomsday.
The most apparent difference between “Afterlife” and previous entries in the franchise is the choice to move the action out of New York City and into a run-down farming town, one of several directorial choices that makes the movie feel more like an off-brand Spielberg film than a Ghostbusters one. The change in tone comes as no surprise when considering the sensibilities of the two directors. While Ivan Reitman is best known for directing goofball comedies like “Twins” and “Kindergarten Cop,”Jason Reitman has made a career out of more understated films with a focus on strained family dynamics, like “Thank You for Smoking” and “Up in the Air.” The younger Reitman continues to explore these themes in “Afterlife” by focusing on the fractured Spengler family.
Carrie Coon plays Egon’s daughter, Callie Spengler, who never knew her father and who has just been evicted from her apartment, forcing her to relocate her family to the farmhouse. Spengler’s children, Phoebe and Trevor, are played by Mckenna Grace and “Stranger Things” alum Finn Wolfhard respectively. The entire family spends much of the movie at odds with one another for no apparent reason. Each Spengler seemingly antagonizes the other two at every turn while Callie takes any opportunity to announce how awful her father was to anyone who will listen. Frequently this is directed toward Paul Rudd’s character, Gary Grooberson, who is set up as her love interest despite a complete lack of chemistry between the pair in every interaction. Rounding out the cast is Logan Kim as Phoebe’s sidekick Podcast, a character whose entire identity is that he has a podcast. He’s the type of character audiences might expect to see in a Spielberg film, like a previously-undiscovered Goonie, as the sort of comic relief that ends up grating on their nerves. However, “Afterlife” is so largely joyless that Kim’s character is one of the few bright spots of the film with his earnest cheeriness.
Much of the movie feels very self-serious. The original “Ghostbusters” was an irreverent comedy about glorified exterminators who end up saving the world by accident. Its sequel revealed busting ghosts to be a thankless job that got the gang sued by the city and forced out of business. But “Afterlife” treats its proceedings with a reverence that feels more like shorthand for the cultural impact of the original film rather than something tonally in line with it. Ghostbusting has been transformed from a blue collar job into a destiny Phoebe can’t turn her back on for the sake of the world.
The entire movie is crafted around that same worship of the original film. Most of the memorable lines are simply lines from the original film regurgitated in a new context and even the musical score from the 1984 film is inserted into the newest entry in several spots, regardless of how mismatched it is with the action on the screen. The plot is essentially the same as the first movie as well to maximize the nostalgia that does a lot of the heavy lifting with this script and fans can rest assured that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson do the obligatory nostalgia-driven cameo that seems to be required of this sort of reboot. In keeping with that nostalgia, the sight of the septuagenarian Ghostbusters suited up is treated as a moment of triumph rather than acknowledged as goofy. At least they seem to be having fun.
Ultimately, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” works more as a love letter to the Ghostbusters franchise than as an entry in the franchise. The film celebrates the original by repeating plot points and quotable lines without offering much new. Any ideas that feel new for the franchise, such as the younger cast and small town setting, feel like they were lifted directly from Spielberg projects like “The Goonies” and “E.T.” or Spielberg-inspired projects like “Stranger Things.” Plenty of the film feels like a celebration of the legacy of the franchise and of franchise co-creator Harold Ramis, to whom the film is dedicated but at the expense of making an interesting movie. The Ghostbusters theme song insists that bustin’ makes you feel good. It’s just a shame the newest movie does not.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is rated PG-13 and is now in theaters.
Final Verdict: C
