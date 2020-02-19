The Heritage High School Rising Stars booster club has been hard at work on its latest production, “The Little Mermaid.”
Chris Fallows, director and theater teacher at Heritage, said fans of the Disney movie will notice a few plot twists.
“The musical has a bunch of added songs and the way it develops is different and more interesting than the movie,” Fallows said. “This play is not just a musical version of the movie, it’s expanded, and the story line progresses differently.”
Rising Stars president Para La Russa said all 96 kids involved in the production have been working hard.
“They have created amazing back drops and scenery,” La Russa said. “With almost 100 kids, they can do a lot. It’s going to be off the charts when it comes to the sets . . . and the costumes are gorgeous.”
Assistant technical director Emily La Russa said the team is ready for opening night.
“We’re going into dress rehearsals right now,” said Emily. “It will be great. We have a lot of hard set changes, fog machines and bubbles.”
“The Little Mermaid” opens Friday, Feb. 21, at Heritage High School, 101 American Ave., in Brentwood. Tickets cost $12 - $16. Shows are Feb. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 and March 5 and 6, at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 29 and March 7 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.hhsrisingstars.com.
