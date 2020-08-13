As the pandemic continues and businesses of all stripes across the country are shuttering, one of the hardest-hit fields has been the performing arts.
For over 90 years, the historic El Campanil Theatre in downtown Antioch has been an icon bringing the highest quality live entertainment to the residents of East County, but the ornate building has been closed since mid-March for the safety of staff and patrons.
“We immediately followed state and county protocol every step of the way,” said Joel Roster, theater manager. “The safety of our staff, volunteers and community was, is and will always be paramount to this organization.”
The company had planned to relaunch in September, but as restrictions continue, all of their programming has been pushed back, including their planned groundbreaking series called “Stage & Screen” (blending live entertainment with classic films, while keeping audiences socially distant) and the beginning of an ambitious training program for young artists called El Campanil Theatre Academy.
With an unknown future, the company is launching a focused fundraising campaign called “Keep The Curtains Open” – a perk-based donation program designed to ensure that the illustrious performing arts center stays open once the pandemic subsides.
“The perks are a very small thank you to anyone that can give during these pressing times,” explained Roster.
The company is offering donor perks such as free tickets, free beverage vouchers, limited-edition buttons, donor names emblazoned on plaques that adorn the 640 seats in the theatre and even a private film screening for a family.
The funds raised go directly to general operations, film rights, artist contracts and to ensure scholarships for students that may not be able to afford the forthcoming advanced- training arts classes. The company is also looking into professional-level live streaming.
Backstage Tour from El Campanil Theatre on Vimeo.
Donations can be made via the theatre’s website at https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/donations.html, by calling 925-757-9500 or by mailing a check to: El Campanil Theatre Preservation Foundation, 604 W. 2nd Street, Antioch, CA 94509
