Lively celebration at 7th annual Day of the Dead festival in Brentwood

Last week’s annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival in Brentwood attracted the most people since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The event was organized by a committee of volunteers from all corners of East County’s Hispanic community and took place in the parking lot of Azucar Dulceria on Brentwood Boulevard. By assembling local vendors of Latin heritage with time-honored traditions, they created a commemoration of life and death.
El Dia de Los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday in which people reunite spiritually with departed loved ones for a brief celebration of food, drink, dancing, and fanfare. This tradition goes back more than 3,000 years, with roots in pre-Columbian Mesoamerican rituals, Spanish culture, and European religion. It is typically celebrated around Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, a period in which it’s believed the gates of heaven are opened, allowing for this reunion, according to history.com.
Ariel Olivera, the historian of Heritage High School’s Latinos Unidos, was recruited as a volunteer for the festival after her club advertised it on social media. Olivera explains the event’s cultural and spiritual significance.
“It definitely means a lot to us, especially for those who have lost people,” she said. “A big thing for our club is we want to let our community know what this means to us, like teach them, you know. We take this day to represent the ones we’ve lost. To cherish them and tell their story. So, it’s not about them passing; we don’t think of their death as sad. We like to think of their lives and the way they lived it.”
Several food trucks provided refreshments, and vendors sold various handmade and commercial goods, including traditional garments, hats, beads, and trinkets. AA Succulents, a popular plant business out of Knightsen, held a booth filled with healthy, arranged cacti and succulents.
Spectators gathered in droves at 4 p.m. as the scheduled parade commenced, kicked off by Catrinas holding banners of proud event sponsors. Vintage cars from Viejitos Car Club rolled through before the parade concluded with a traditional Aztec dance group performance.
The Catrinas (people adorned in traditional dresses, hats, and skeleton face paint) competed in a beauty contest following the parade. The catrina is a cultural symbol often synonymous with Dia de Los Muertos. They were the obvious fan favorites, posing for pictures with attendees.
Melissa Castro, committee volunteer and Catrina dress participant, says the traditional ensemble is freeform and slightly different depending on the region from which it’s sourced.
“It’s like a character that symbolizes the day of the dead, and that’s why we dress up,” Castro said. “And then there’s all of these different costumes that you can do, and they have the big hat and everything. It’s not based on religion or anything. It’s just more like a culture-based thing. You can just do anything with it; there’s no rules with it and how you should do it. It is a lot of work. I’m wearing something from Oaxaca, and this is something that they typically wear. This is actually made in Oaxaca and they brought it here.”
While the festivities were upbeat, the mood amidst the alley of ofrendas (altars of offering to the dead) was serious and reverent. These altars were arranged with photos of deceased loved ones, humble offerings of food and drink, vibrant flowers, flags, skulls and figurines. Attendees in mourning came to reflect on their lives, shed a tear, or perhaps reminisce on a joyful memory.
Copal incense from Mexico and sage from Native American tribes were continuously burned at these altars. The incense is burned to call back to ancestors, and is believed to protect and purify spaces. It produces a sweet, yet rich smell.
Marivel Mendoza, an event organizer, was delighted at the event’s big turnout. She said the event wasn’t significant just for those who have passed away, but also for representing the Latin communities of East County that are alive and well.
“East Contra Costa was predominantly agricultural land,” said Mendoza. “So there have been a lot of people who actually live in the neighborhood where we are, who were farm workers here. And so they’ve seen the progression of how much the city [Brentwood] has grown. But to see themselves represented and celebrated, I mean, there are no words right? It’s telling people they are seen, they are heard, and they are appreciated.”
