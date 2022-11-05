Lively celebration at 7th annual Day of the Dead festival in Brentwood

Photo by Dane Dickerson

La Calavera Catrina was originated by Mexican printmaker, cartoon illustrator and lithographer José Guadalupe Posada and has become an icon of the Mexican Day of the Dead.

Last week’s annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival in Brentwood attracted the most people since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The event was organized by a committee of volunteers from all corners of East County’s Hispanic community and took place in the parking lot of Azucar Dulceria on Brentwood Boulevard. By assembling local vendors of Latin heritage with time-honored traditions, they created a commemoration of life and death.

El Dia de Los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday in which people reunite spiritually with departed loved ones for a brief celebration of food, drink, dancing, and fanfare. This tradition goes back more than 3,000 years, with roots in pre-Columbian Mesoamerican rituals, Spanish culture, and European religion. It is typically celebrated around Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, a period in which it’s believed the gates of heaven are opened, allowing for this reunion, according to history.com.

[Photos] Lively celebration at 7th annual Day of the Dead festival in Brentwood

1 of 28

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription