PBS star coming to El Campanil Theatre

International crossover recording artist Pasquale Esposito will perform at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch, Saturday, March 21, at 3 p.m.
“From Italy with Love: An Afternoon of Romance with PBS Star Pasquale Esposito” will feature a variety of the acclaimed star’s music from his nine albums.
“It will be a very interactive afternoon,” said Esposito of the upcoming event. “It will be a real crowd-pleaser and will include multimedia interaction in Spanish, English, Italian and French.”
Born and raised in Naples, Italy, Esposito immigrated to the U.S. in 1998, pursuing his passion for music by studying at San Jose State University, at which he was named a distinguished alumnus in 2009 and in the city where he maintains a studio today.
Coming back to the Bay Area for his upcoming performance is a bit of a homecoming for Esposito, who is enthusiastic about his Antioch appearance.
“This is the first time I have come to this side of the Bay, and I am very excited and looking forward to the event,” said Esposito. “I look forward to the audience.”
Acclaimed for his pop-opera delivery of songs, Esposito has released nine albums and began touring internationally with his first musical revue — “Naples ... That’s Amore” — in 2005. From there, he toured with his CD of original compositions, “A Brand New Me” and “Il Tempo.”
His first PBS special, “Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Enrico Caruso,” aired in 2015. The program was filmed in the historic Castello Giusso in Vico Equense on the Amalfi Coast. The docu-concert pays homage to the opera legend by taking the audience on a musical journey in Italy, highlighting the life, career and songs that made Caruso an international star. Maestro Placido Domingo collaborated in the program with an intimate interview. The PBS special had over 220 million potential viewers, coupled with a current live touring version.
Esposito had his successful debut at San Francisco Opera in June 2015 with the premiere of Marco Tutino’s “Two Women” (an opera adaptation of the 1960s film “La Ciociara” with Sophia Loren, with whom he had the pleasure of sharing the stage in her recent U.S. tour). The New York Times stated that Esposito sang with “airy charm” for his performance of “Ragazzo del Popolo,” while the San Francisco Chronicle described Esposito as “a charismatic and dulcet-toned singer.”
All seats for the event are $39. For ticket reservations, visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com.
For more information about Pasquale Esposito, visit www.pasqualeesposito.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.