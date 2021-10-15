Review: “Muppets Haunted Mansion” is spook-tacular fun

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights. It’s time to watch a new Muppets special in time for Halloween night.
Debuting on Oct. 8, “Muppets Haunted Mansion” on Disney Plus is the first Muppets feature length production since the 2014 film “Muppets Most Wanted”. In the time between the two films, the puppet entertainers have had two short-lived television series — the mockumentary “The Muppets” and the viral video-themed “Muppets Now” — that both failed to connect with audiences thanks to a perceived departure from the sort of antics that have defined the Muppets for over fifty years. Thankfully, the new Halloween special is a production that uses the characters to full effect to remind audiences what makes them so fun to watch.
The film's setup is a twist on the old scary movie staple in which a character must stay the night in a haunted house. In the case of the Muppets, who better to attempt such a stunt than their resident daredevil, Gonzo the Great? He and his constant sidekick, Pepe the King Prawn, skip out on the Muppets' annual costume party to spend Halloween night in a haunted mansion to demonstrate Gonzo’s bravery in spite of Kermit the Frog's assurance he has nothing to prove. The ghouls that inhabit the house are Muppet versions of the creeps that can be found on the Haunted Mansion ride in Disney theme parks, such as Miss Piggy as the fortune teller Madame Pigota and Fozzie Bear as a headless spectre. In classic Muppet fashion, there are plenty of celebrities throughout the film too, such as Will Arnett as the mysterious host, Taraji P. Henderson as the ghost of a bloodthirsty bride and even blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos from Pat Sajak and the late Ed Asner.
“Muppets Haunted Mansion” is a quick-paced romp with a runtime of 52 minutes. The film's premise is interesting enough to warrant a longer runtime and some of the franchise's biggest characters have roles that feel small as a result of the shortened length. The time constraint means jokes come rapidly and scattershot, but they hit the mark far more often than not.
No Muppet production would be complete without a musical element. The special features three new original songs that are as catchy as anything from the older Muppets films in addition to a cover of King Harvest’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” that viewers will find themselves humming under their breath for days. Anticipating this, Disney released a soundtrack album on streaming services such as Spotify alongside the movie.
As a Halloween special, the story has some family-friendly thrills, such as a subplot involving Pepe and a wicked bridal ghoul, that keep the narrative compelling but nothing that will scare even younger fans. For all its ghosts, the story is far more interested in laughs than screams, and pulls it off well. There is a sense of suspense to Gonzo's stay, but the barrage of jokes offset any true sense of peril for the characters and allow audiences to enjoy the ride.
The newest offering from the Muppets, “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” is one of the best uses of the characters in recent years. Its combination of catchy musical numbers and self-aware humor will make it an instant favorite among longtime Muppet fans while its spooky setting will make it a staple of the “spooky season” for Halloween lovers for years to come.
“Muppets Haunted Mansion” is rated TV-PG and is now streaming on Disney Plus.
