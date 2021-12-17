Review: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will catch nostalgic fans in its web

Much like a spider bite, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the 2018 animated film by Sony, started an itch. The multiverse-spanning story featured the team up of multiple versions of Spider-Man and quickly became celebrated as one of the best films to feature the character, even taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. It was only a matter of time before audiences clamored for a live action crossover of Spider-Men to scratch that itch, considering the character’s long history of popular films in the 21st century. Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed once again by Jon Watts, it picks up directly after the events of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far from Home” as Spider-Man is outed as Peter Parker after being framed for murder. In an effort to regain a sense of normalcy, Peter (Tom Holland) enlists the help of his Avengers teammate Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who uses magic to make the world forget Peter Parker and Spider-Man are the same person. The spell backfires, causing villains from other universes to crash land in Spider-Man’s world with the intent to wreak havoc and forcing Peter Parker to spring into action to save not just New York City, but the entire universe…again.
The mileage that different viewers will get out of “No Way Home” will be largely dependent on their familiarity with and affection for the last twenty years of Spider-Man films. The multiverse angle of the story means that this movie doesn’t just build off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films that have been theater mainstays since 2008, but the two previous Spider-Man film series as well. The villains for the film originate from both the Tobey Maguire-led “Spider-Man” trilogy that Sam Raimi directed from 2002 until 2007 and the pair of “Amazing Spider-Man” films starring Andrew Garfield helmed by Marc Webb from 2012 until 2014. As a result, this movie is full of callbacks, Easter eggs and repetition of memorable quotes from those films whether they feel organic or not. Anyone who is a fan of any one of the three series will have something to celebrate. More impressively, the script handles the inclusion of half a dozen characters from unrelated franchises in an MCU movie in such a way that anyone unfamiliar with those movies won’t feel lost in the overall narrative, even if they do miss the nuance of some scene-to-scene interactions that rely on that knowledge.
Villains have more fun this time around, with the five returning foes delivering some of the best performances in the film, particularly Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborne/Green Goblin. Dafoe has a knack for embodying the kind of unhinged, manic energy that makes his return to the character after nearly two decades feel like a triumph. He plays both ends of the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde dynamic with equal commitment, lending pathos to the previously unlikable Norman and pure menace to the sinister Green Goblin. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx return to the fold as Doc Ock and Electro respectively. Each is given ample screen time in a clear effort to celebrate Molina’s reprisal of his role from the acclaimed “Spider-Man 2” while giving Foxx a mulligan for his role in the maligned “Amazing Spider-Man 2.” A case could be made by viewers about favoritism among returning characters, as the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church) are put on the back burner for much of the film. Tom Holland shows impressive range in his role as Spider-Man while showing excellent screen chemistry with real life girlfriend Zendeya. Jacob Batalon rounds out the main trio as Peter’s best friend Ned Leeds, who continues to serve as reliable comic relief.
Clocking in at 150 minutes, the film suffers from a slump in the middle that makes a strong case for more judicious editing of some meandering scenes. It would allow audiences to get to the climax of the story sooner, which is the part viewers are almost guaranteed to be talking about after walking out of the theater. The biggest open secret about the film — major spoilers ahead — is that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both show up in the final act of the film, leading to a team-up of three Peter Parkers against their foes. It was never really in any doubt once it was announced that the villains would reprise their roles, but both reveals are treated as small triumphs. The scenes with the returning actors are some of the best of the film, even when the interactions between them begin to feel less like fan service and more like fan fiction. Despite being Holland’s film, Maguire and Garfield are each given a fair amount of time on camera, complete with emotional arcs, that never diminishes them in favor of the incumbent Spider-Man.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is more of an event than a film. This is “Avengers: Endgame” for webheads in terms of scope. It’s easy to point out flaws, such as some unclear character motivations and poorly choreographed fight scenes outside of one specific showdown, but these ultimately feel inconsequential to anyone interested in this film. There are better Spider-Man movies out there, namely Raimi’s first two, but none that celebrate the character in such a way that invites viewers to just enjoy the ride the way “No Way Home” does. The movie is a victory lap twenty years in the making for one of the most popular comic book characters of all time and even manages to tease a fresh new direction for Holland’s version of the character in the film’s closing moments that leaves little doubt audiences will probably have Spider-Man movies to look forward to for the next twenty years as well.
Final Verdict: B+
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is rated PG-13 and is now in theaters
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.