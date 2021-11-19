Rewind: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” brings Wes Anderson’s cozy charm to the whole family

More often than not the genre of “family-friendly” tends to be a euphemism for a movie that is geared toward children rather than the whole family. Cleverly-written jokes take a backseat to goofy sound effects and grating characters designed to become an action figure in the toy aisle of Target. There’s nothing wrong with that — many of those movies can be both entertaining and funny — but they can sometimes leave adults watching with their children patiently waiting for the movie to end. While some studios have made a name for themselves creating true family friendly movies that have something for audiences of all ages, such as Pixar and Dreamworks, one name audiences may not associate with family movies is Wes Anderson. Unless they’ve seen his 2009 film, “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” that is.
“Fantastic Mr. Fox” is the story of Mr. Fox, a fox voiced by George Clooney who quits his life of stealing chickens to settle down, start a family and become a writer for the local newspaper. The woodland animals in the world of this stop-motion film have a society of their own rather than being depicted as wild animals. They wear pants and they attend schools. They have dinner parties. They even have lawyers and realtors. Bored with his quiet life as a newspaper columnist, Mr. Fox decides to pull one last job and steal chickens, cider and other supplies from the three biggest human businessmen in the area. In true heist movie fashion, Wes Anderson’s film deals not just with the heist itself, but with the aftermath of it as well.
What makes “Fantastic Mr. Fox” a movie for the whole family is its ability to blend comedy with more mature themes. Children will enjoy the fast-paced humor and running subplot about Mr. Fox’s son Ash (Jason Schwartzman) as he struggles to fit in at school and sports as he’s continually shown up by his cousin in every way. The movie is based on a book of the same name by author Roald Dahl, perhaps better known for works such as “Matilda” and “Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Dahl had the ability to write relatable characters for children without ever feeling as though he was talking down to them and Anderson’s script remains true to that idea. Even when adult characters don’t seem to take children like Ash and his cousin seriously, the movie itself treats the kids with the same respect as the adults.
Adults watching “Fantastic Mr. Fox” will likely also appreciate the quirky humor of the movie and the dialogue between the characters. Several of the jokes will go over kids’ heads while giving adults something relatable to laugh about, whether it’s a joke about Mr. Fox’s credit score or some of the wordplay that has become a hallmark of Anderson’s work. Big name actors such as Clooney, Meryl Streep and Owen Wilson in major roles elevate the performances as they perform their lines in a way that adds depth to the characters. Additionally, adults will get more out of the main story than kids as Mr. Fox deals with an internal struggle between being who he needs to be for his family and who he used to be before becoming a husband and father. It’s a story about growing up, but not in the traditional sense. Fox has already grown up, but hasn’t fully accepted it about himself, which is a theme some adult viewers may be able to relate to.
Wes Anderson’s signature style is on full display in this movie. The director is well-known for bright colors, prominent soundtracks and a lot of symmetry, all of which lend a distinctive feel to his films. The color palette for “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is eye-popping with shades of orange, brown and gold in nearly every scene, adding to the cozy autumnal feel of the movie. The stop-motion animation and detailed look of the characters helps to create a movie that takes full advantage of the visual nature of film and makes it a treat for the eyes.
“Fantastic Mr. Fox” is one of the rare family films that doesn’t feel dumbed down for its audience. Wes Anderson brings the pleasing visuals, snappy dialogue and deep themes he’s known for and crafts a movie the entire family can enjoy together.
“Fantastic Mr. Fox” is rated PG. It is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.