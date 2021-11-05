Rewind: “Rocky II” is a knockout of a Thanksgiving movie

Thanksgiving is sort of the black sheep of the holiday season. Halloween parties, movies, decorations and music on one side of it and Christmas parties, movies, decorations and music on the other side. When was the last time a store played a jolly Thanksgiving carol as crowds rushed to buy their cranberry sauce? Outside of a Charlie Brown special, even the Thanksgiving movie landscape is pretty sparse. However, the underdog holiday can lay claim to one of the best underdog stories ever told: Sylvester Stallone’s 1979 classic “Rocky II.”
Much like Thanksgiving, “Rocky II” is a bit of a black sheep when it comes to the “Rocky” franchise. The original film is widely considered to be one of the greatest sports movies of all time and the later sequels introduce bigger, more bombastic opponents such as Mr. T’s Clubber Lang and the intimidating Russian Ivan Drago that are some of the franchise’s most memorable characters. As a result, “Rocky II” is often overlooked despite being one of the most emotionally compelling entries in the series.
“Rocky II” was written and directed by its star, Sylvester Stallone. Stallone plays Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer in Philadelphia who works as an enforcer for a loan shark before being given a chance to fight the heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers, in the first movie. After Balboa goes fifteen rounds with Creed and loses by split decision, the boxer becomes a hometown hero for “going the distance” against the champion when no one else ever had before. This is all one needs to know about the first movie before watching “Rocky II” and the film recaps most of this in the opening scenes for the uninitiated.
Following his win over Rocky, Apollo Creed is furious to find out that his fans see his narrow victory over Balboa as proof that Creed could have just as easily lost and realizes that his reputation has taken a hit as a result. Despite his earlier vow that there would be no rematch, Creed challenges Balboa to one to be held on Thanksgiving day where he hopes to knock Rocky out and prove the first fight was nothing but a fluke. Meanwhile, Rocky promises to quit fighting after suffering a detached retina during the first bout and tries to find a role for himself in society despite his limited education and skills. This is a Rocky movie, so of course he ultimately accepts Creed’s challenge and ends up back in the ring.
What makes this movie stand out when compared to the later sequels is the emotional depth of the story. Rocky quits boxing at the insistence of his pregnant wife Adrian, played by Talia Shire, and parts ways with the loan shark he had previously worked for to find a reputable job. One of the most memorable scenes early on in the film sees Rocky attempt to capitalize on his newfound fame by doing commercials only to reveal that he is illiterate. In fact, a career counselor informs Rocky that he lacks any real employable skills at all. If the first movie was a Cinderella story of rags to riches, this sequel is all about knocking Rocky down all over again as he faces setback after setback all while being faced with a televised smear campaign by Apollo Creed. Thematically it’s a story of redemption — even the main musical theme by series composer Bill Conti is called “Redemption” — and so Rocky must reach rock bottom before the film can lift him back up in the soaring finale.
Stallone, Shire and Weathers all bring their best to their performances. Stallone is often criticized as an actor with limited range but his performance in “Rocky II” is a rebuttal of that argument as Rocky expresses a wide range of emotions. Rounding out the cast are Burt Young as Rocky’s sleazy best friend turned brother-in-law Paulie and Burgess Meredith as Rocky’s coach, Mickey Goldmill. Young plays Paulie as the kind of character audiences love to hate. Loud, obnoxious and casually cruel, Paulie being a friend says more about Rocky’s kindheartedness than it does about Paulie himself. Mickey is a firecracker of a man whose tough love for Rocky and short temper provide some of the best laughs of the movie as well as some of the most touching moments. The movie would be much worse off without him.
Music is as much a fundamental part of the Rocky franchise as the montages that the music accompanies and “Rocky II” has some of the most pulse-pounding themes in the series. The aforementioned “Redemption” theme, an even more energized version of the classic “Gonna Fly Now” and several other musical motifs that serve to underscore the narrative. Composer Bill Conti makes the score of the film as much of a character as anyone on screen.
The 1979 film “Rocky II” is a sports drama that goes the distance. The movie isn’t content to tell an easy feel-good story, but instead explores emotional themes such as redemption and finding purpose with the sort of nuance the genre isn’t typically known for delivering. It’s that much better for it as the journey makes the ending that much more satisfying.
“Rocky II” is rated PG. It and the rest of the “Rocky” series are currently streaming on HBO Max.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.