Rewind: “The Conjuring” is a modern horror masterpiece

When “The Exorcist” opened in theaters in 1973, the movie took the world by storm. Moviegoers in Chicago used a battering ram to try and get into screenings and those in Kansas City were tear gassed by police for trying to force their way into theaters. No other horror movie has captured the public’s interest in the same way since, but that’s not to say the genre has lost popularity. Horror films remain a popular genre due to the fact that they often require smaller budgets than other genres while still drawing in large audiences at the box office. While this means a lot of movies in the genre feel low-budget, filmmaker James Wan has made a name for himself as a horror movie icon by creating popular franchises such as “Saw,” “Insidious” and the “Conjuring” series.
“The Conjuring” is the supposedly-true story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively) as they investigate the spooky happenings at a Rhode Island farmhouse. Roger and Carolyn Perron have just moved with their five daughters when they begin to notice strange things, such as bruises on Carolyn (Lili Taylor) and all the clocks stopping in the middle of the night. After the events escalate, Roger (Ron Livingston) has no choice but to consult the Warrens, who use Loraine’s clairvoyant abilities to deduce the family is being tormented by an evil spirit and must be saved.
One thing that sets “The Conjuring” apart from most other horror movies is the cast. While many movies in the genre tend to use no-name actors, writer/director Wan brought in some big name actors to play the leads, including Patrick Wilson, who he had previously worked with on the “Insidious” films. The result is a cast that can believably sell the dread they’re experiencing. Wilson and Farmiga have the kind of chemistry that makes the couple feel as though they have years of shared history between them. The script is also one that’s very kind to the characters in the sense that it treats them as rational people rather than falling on the old horror stereotype of having characters behave in irrational ways for the sake of getting them into a frightening situation that could have been avoided otherwise.
Fully-realized characters make for compelling dramas, but a horror movie does not live up to its name without some good scares as well and “The Conjuring” delivers them in spades. When the film was released in 2013, it was given an R rating by the Motion Picture Association for being “too scary” according to Walter Hamada, an executive producer on the film. The association maintained that there was no specific scene that could be removed to lower the rating. To that point, the movie’s best asset is its use of atmosphere to build suspense rather than relying solely on jump scares. The cinematography, score and mystery-driven plot all work together to keep audiences engaged and on the edge of their seats before being knocked down by unexpected scares that feel earned rather than cheap.
If there’s anything about the film that doesn’t quite work, it’s the inclusion of a third act subplot that attempts to tie the main story into the prelude about a haunted doll named Anabelle. Narratively, it doesn’t make a lot of sense but even then it adds to the terror of the final confrontation and helps squeeze some scares out of the tail end of the story before it all wraps up. Thanks to the way the story was crafted, the ending feels satisfied and well-earned rather than the abrupt endings many horror movies tend to fall back on.
“The Conjuring'' is a modern horror film in the vein of classics such as “The Exorcist” or “Poltergeist.” It borrows tonally and thematically from these films rather than being content to fall back on cheap genre clichés like incessant jump scares or an overreliance on blood and gore. The result is a terrifically atmospheric movie sure to chill and thrill even the most hardened fan of horror movies.
“The Conjuring” is rated R and is available to stream on HBO Max
