Rewind: “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is the definitive take on a classic

If he were alive today, Charles Dickens would be almost guaranteed to be a fan of the Muppets. This might seem like an odd assumption to make about 19th century author who wrote such influential works as “Oliver Twist” and “A Tale of Two Cities,” but Dickens also wrote on numerous occasions about his enjoyment of the contemporary puppet show Punch and Judy on several occasions, according to Herb Moskovitz of the Dickens Fellowship, the international authority on all things Dickens since it was founded in 1902. So it seems appropriate that the definitive adaptation of his most famous story, “A Christmas Carol,” would be one acted out almost entirely by contemporary puppet performers, the Muppets. Although there have been many versions of “A Christmas Carol” produced since it was written in 1843, none have captured the magic of it quite as well as “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”
“The Muppet Christmas Carol” is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic about the cruel and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he spends Christmas Eve haunted by ghosts who attempt to show him the error of his ways. As a Muppets movie, the Christmas parable is peppered with self-aware jokes and memorable songs as Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas. Gonzo plays Charles Dickens, alongside his friend Rizzo the Rat, who acts as a narrator, speaking directly to the audience and sometimes reciting passages from the original novella. Michael Caine plays Ebenezer Scrooge with a conviction typically reserved for more traditional adaptations of the story while Kermit the Frog and his nephew Robin round out the main cast as Bob Cratchit and his son Tiny Tim, respectively.
One of the movie’s greatest strengths is its ability to blend the sensibilities of the Muppets with the original story without compromising the emotional impact of Dickens’ work. Although the Muppets are known for satirizing stories by twisting them into funnier versions, such as “Muppets Treasure Island,” or breaking the fourth wall to point out the more absurd aspects of a story, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is a surprisingly faithful adaptation of the original novella. The plot is unchanged and Michael Caine embodies Scrooge without a hint of irony that would diminish the character’s emotional journey. Gonzo and Rizzo serve as the primary comic relief of the movie with their commentary and slapstick antics, but the movie smartly excuses them from the emotional core of the story with the excuse that The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come creeps them out too much. Perhaps the only noticeable change is the invention of Robert Marley, the brother of Jacob Marley, as a third partner in Scrooge’s firm. It’s a minor change in order to justify both Statler and Waldorf, the elderly Muppets prone to heckling, appearing to Scrooge as the ghosts of his former partners.
Composer Paul Williams, who wrote the Oscar-nominated “Rainbow Connection” for the first Muppets film as well as several hits for The Carpenters, returns to the franchise to write the music for “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” once again creating some of the most memorable songs in the Muppet catalogue. Nearly any tune from the movie could be singled out for its quality, but “One More Sleep 'til Christmas,” sung by Kermit, has become something of a holiday classic while songs like “Scrooge” and “Marley and Marley” are earworms that help to establish characters in the catchiest way possible.
One of the main goals of a Christmas movie is to evoke emotion, and “The Muppet Christmas Carol” does it expertly for a number of reasons. Undeniably, the original tale by Charles Dickens, with its messages of redemption and kindness, does a lot of the heavy lifting but there’s something to be said about the likability of Jim Henson’s creations that they’re versatile enough to convey emotion. Kermit’s grief is palpable as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come shows Scrooge a future where Tiny Tim has died. Michael Caine’s commitment to his role cannot be praised enough because it allows Scrooge to feel like a character worth rooting for as he recalls lost love and sees the way others feel about him. A jokier performance would undercut that emotional journey and diminish the effectiveness of the movie.
“The Muppet Christmas Carol” is the definitive adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novella. No other version perfectly captures the message of the story while also adding to it through the addition of humor and music. The story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his redemption is one of the most uplifting holiday stories of all time and the Muppets manage to create a faithful adaptation that drives that message home. For all their humor and antics, these puppets prove they can also pull the strings. Heartstrings, that is.
“The Muppet Christmas Carol” is rated G and is available to stream on Disney Plus
