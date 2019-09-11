Longtime East Bay residents The Loan Ladies have partnered with the Discovery Bay Lions Club to sponsor The Summer Jam concert, Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 10 p.m., at the Discovery Bay Community Center.
The concert is free and open to the public to benefit community needs and organizations. The event will feature live music by local bands and a headlining performance by the Forejour, a Foreigner and Journey cover band. Food trucks, wine tasting, beer and margarita booths and dozens of vendors will be available.
The Loan Ladies are a Brentwood-based team of loan officers who have dedicated themselves to helping their community by providing residential mortgage lending throughout California. The team has been together for more than 17 years and has strong ties to the East Bay, with each team member living in the area over 30 years. The team is involved throughout the East Bay with fundraising for various organizations that help local residents.
“I chose to join the Discovery Bay Lions Club because their mission of helping the local community, children and the visually impaired, is very close to my heart,” said co-founder Kathy Zickenberg. “Having raised two children in the area and assisted my mother, who suffered from macular degeneration, I know firsthand how valuable the Lions Club’s aid is to local families. The Loan Ladies are honored to support these causes and provide a VIP sponsorship towards their philanthropic events.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.