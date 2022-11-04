The Drama Factory puts Dracula in spotlight

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

The Drama Factory presents an original adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Nov. 4-12, at the Nick Rodriguez Theatre in downtown Antioch.

Halloween night might be over, but an Antioch community theatre troupe is keeping the spirit alive with their upcoming production.

The Drama Factory is to perform an original adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula Nov. 4-12 at the Nick Rodriguez Theatre in downtown Antioch.

Dracula, a gothic novel published in 1897, brought vampire legends of its day into the spotlight and became the basis for an entire genre of literature and film, according to Brittanica.com.

