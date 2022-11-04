The Drama Factory puts Dracula in spotlight

Halloween night might be over, but an Antioch community theatre troupe is keeping the spirit alive with their upcoming production.
The Drama Factory is to perform an original adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula Nov. 4-12 at the Nick Rodriguez Theatre in downtown Antioch.
Dracula, a gothic novel published in 1897, brought vampire legends of its day into the spotlight and became the basis for an entire genre of literature and film, according to Brittanica.com.
“It’s just a great story,” said John Ballesteros, director and co-author of the adaptation. “And you always want something to do around Halloween. Since trick or treating is only one night, we get to go a little bit beyond.”
As a small community theatre company with a limited budget, Ballesteros said The Drama Factory relies on producing original adaptations of public domain material for their members. However, the authentic character of each story is preserved through rich storytelling, and this production is no different.
Dracula is half romance and half horror story, following the plight of lawyer Jonathan Harker (played by Gabriel McKenzie) and his fiance, Mina Murray (played by Cordelia Stoddard) as they slowly unveil the darkness and mystery surrounding Count Dracula (played by Jason Wolcott). After the unfortunate and puzzling death of Mina’s friend, Lucy (played by Carla Nicolini), the pair of lovers are joined by Dr. Seward (played by Daniel Knight) and Professor VanHelsing (played by Vaitalis Taito) in their quest for answers, and revenge.
“This adaptation of Dracula is an homage to the classic horror films of the 1930s,” stated Ballesteros in his director’s note. “By today’s standards they’re benign and stagey, but back then, they had the same effect on the audience that The Exorcist had on its release some 40 years later.”
Ballestros said the lack of gore is what sets his adaptation apart from other performances.
“What I like about the old films from the ‘30s is they’re just really melodramatic,” said Ballestros. “The actors were either silent or staged, or both. It’s obsolete the way those people used to act, which is too bad, because it really translates well to the stage.”
For Ballesteros, it’s a piece of nostalgia. For the cast, which ranges in age from 9 years old to in their 40s, it’s an opportunity to put their own spin on a classic tale. Overall, Ballesteros said the production sets its sights on being a treat for an audience of all ages.
Performances are on Nov. 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 5, 6, and 12 at 1 p.m. The Nick Rodriguez Community Theatre is at 213 F St. in Antioch. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors. The box office opens half an hour prior to the performance, or tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.dramafactory.org/tickets-dracula.
The Drama Factory presents an original adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, November 4-12, at the Nick Rodriguez Theatre in downtown Antioch. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
