A common complaint about Hollywood these days is that there are no original ideas left — theaters are overrun with reboots, remakes and sequels that all pale in comparison to their source material. It’s a cynical way of looking at the movie landscape but it isn’t entirely wrong. The four major releases due out in October — the “Venom” sequel, “No Time to Die,” “Halloween Kills” and “Dune” are all either sequels to or reboots of existing franchises. But that isn’t necessarily as bad a thing as it seems. Even the most die-hard David Lynch fan will admit the original “Dune” was no good and 2019’s “Halloween” entry was the best in the franchise since the original, so this newest one has promise. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” may not change any minds about creativity in Hollywood, but it does prove that a sequel can outshine the original in every way.
To be clear, it was a low bar to clear. 2018’s “Venom” was a critical flop through and through. The film saw a disheveled Tom Hardy play Eddie Brock, a disgraced journalist living in San Francisco who suddenly finds his body playing host to a tar-like alien parasite — the titular symbiote, Venom. The two learn to work together to stop an alien invasion. Reviewers criticized the movie for its uneven tone, but it became a hit with audiences and a commercial success as a result. A sequel was inevitable.
The sequel, helmed by Andy Serkis, sees Hardy’s Eddie Brock still down on his luck and still bonded with Venom when the San Francisco police contact him. Death row serial killer Cletus Kasady (a wild-eyed Woody Harrelson) wants to speak to Eddie. Kasady seems to see him as a kindred spirit and wants Eddie to be the journalist to tell his story. Meanwhile, Eddie and Venom are butting heads in true “Odd Couple” fashion. Eddie wants to get his life back together while Venom wants to carve out a role for the pair as the city’s “lethal protector,” eating criminals to keep the people safe while satisfying Venom’s need for brains. After Kasady bites Eddie during a visit to the prison, he is infected with his own symbiote just as sadistic as himself — Carnage. Once again, Venom and his human host are the only ones who can stop an alien rampage.
Perhaps one of the greatest strengths this movie has is a clearer vision of what it wants to be. Whereas the 2018 film couldn’t decide how seriously it wanted to be taken, “Let There Be Carnage” leans heavily into the goofiness of the buddy cop dynamic between the duo and the absurdity of comic characters in general. It’s like “Rush Hour” if Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan shared a body as they bickered about their differences. Tom Hardy does a great job voicing Venom and making it feel like a separate character from Eddie. He’s clearly having fun in the dual role and it shows. Harrelson brings an unnerving glee to his role, playing Kasady as unhinged,despite some ham-fisted attempts to make the character sympathetic in parts of the script. Michelle WIlliams returns from the first film as Eddie’s ex-girlfriend Anne, whom he still has not gotten over, while Naomie Harris plays Kasady’s love interest, Frances Barrison. Both women make the most of their limited screen time to create performances memorable enough to have warranted larger roles.
To that point, the film moves at a breakneck pace. Clocking in at 97 minutes, including credits, “Let There Be Carnage” is one of the shortest superhero movies in recent memory and it serves the narrative well. The genre has developed a habit of making overly long films — calling out “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” here — and those movies are often plagued by lulls in the story as a result and uneven pacing. Serkis uses the short runtime to its fullest, keeping the momentum of the narrative alive and invigorating the film with some real energy as a result. Even the more absurd plot beats don’t have time to linger and be overanalyzed as the action marches on to the climactic showdown.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is the rare sequel that surpasses its predecessor by embracing what people liked about the first film and moving away from the rest. It’s an adrenaline rush of an action movie that encourages audiences not to take it too seriously. The ending leaves the characters in an interesting place for any potential sequels, but audiences should be trained by a decade of superhero movies to know not to leave the theater when the credits roll. The film has a mid-credits scene that fans of these movies will find completely unsurprising but exciting for what the future holds for the so-called lethal protector.
Score: 7.5/10
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is rated PG-13 and is now playing exclusively in theaters.
