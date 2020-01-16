Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble is seeking actors to audition for their upcoming event, “FESTIVAL 10 2.0 – A Treasury of 10-Minute Plays.”
“Because each play is short, all performers have an opportunity to be in the spotlight,” said Artistic Director Helen Dixon. “All actors play a ‘lead’ with lines, yet there will only be rehearsals once a week until tech week. This is the perfect opportunity for those who would love to be in a show, but who typically can’t keep up with a busy rehearsal schedule due to other responsibilities.”
Actors of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition, and roles are available for a broad age range, including teens, adults and senior citizens. Performances will be held on March 27, 28 and 29 at the Brentwood Community Center on Ghostlight’s new portable stage, purchased with the assistance of an economic development grant from the City of Brentwood.
“Performers will audition for all plays simultaneously during a preliminary audition round held on Jan. 27 and 28 at the Delta Gallery Community Art Center in Brentwood,” said Dixon. “Each performer will sign up for a five-minute audition slot on one of these dates and will audition with a dramatic monologue and a comedic monologue. Callbacks will be held on Jan. 30. Each play director will make his or her own casting decisions.”
For full details and to sign up for auditions, visit www.ghostlightte.org/main-stage-festival10-20.html. For further information, email Helen Dixon at helen@ghostlightte.org.
