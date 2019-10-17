C.W. Gortner will discuss his book, “The Romanov Empress: A Novel of Tsarina Maria Feodorovna” on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Brentwood Community Center.
Copies of the book, as well as his other works, will be available for sale. Gortner will sign them after his presentation. The San Francisco author has written several books of historical fiction, including books about Marlene Dietrich, Chanel, Lucrezia Borgia, the Tudors and Queen Isabella of Castile. “The Romanov Empress” follows young Princess Minnie, as she leaves her country behind to rule a new land and tries to keep her family together in the face of world war and revolution.
This year marks the 17th year of Brentwood Library’s CityRead program, when people are encouraged to read the same book, discuss it with friends and family and participate in many of the activities surrounding its theme. Community partners, including the Friends of the Brentwood Library, the Brentwood Art Society, the Brentwood Rotary, and the Lions Clubs of Brentwood and Discovery Bay, have sponsored CityRead through the years.
For more information, contact the Brentwood Library at 925-516-5290.
