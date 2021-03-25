Spring is in the air, and more cars are on the road these days as the pandemic’s hold on society eases.
If your car has been in the driveway more often than not this winter, it may be a good time to take it in for a tune-up to ensure all systems are in working order. Or perhaps there is a road trip in your future – if so, there are a few things you can check before leaving to avoid being stranded on the side of the road.
“With summer coming, you definitely want to make sure the air conditioning is working,” said Julie Dolan of Borden Junction Garage. “We check the coolants, we have a ‘get ready for summer’ checkup that we offer, and we check the AC, the coolant, the tires, and all the fluids.”
In addition to checking fluids, Dolan suggests car owners give their tires a check to see how they have survived the winter storms.
AAA.com has a complete checklist for vehicle owners to go over each season to ensure they and their families can arrive at any destination safely. Included on the list of items to check are tires, wiper blades for those April showers, brakes, fluids and the underbody of the vehicle.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.