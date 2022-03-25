As gas prices rise, so does consumers’ interest in fuel-efficient vehicles.
Studies conducted in the 1980s showed that higher gas prices increased the demand for smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles. The same is holding true today, but instead of just fuel efficiency, many consumers are looking for hybrid or electric vehicles.
“Any time you get fuel prices like we have, people are after more efficient cars,” said Rob Brandt of Bill Brandt Ford in Brentwood. “The hybrids, electric and fuel-efficient cars are in full demand. Unfortunately, with the chip shortage they are in low supply, especially new cars.”
Even used cars are scarce, selling for higher prices with low inventory all over the state. Brandt said the last 18 months have changed the shape of the car buying landscape, especially since gas prices began climbing last month.
“Hybrid and electric vehicles have been in demand, both new and used,” Brandt said. “Fuel- efficient vehicles are more sought after when fuel prices rise but we have never seen such an increase in my day.”
He said his dealership has done its part to be fair and competitive, selling at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price rather than spiking above sticker price. He said now is a good time to make sure the vehicles people already own are running as efficiently as possible, with regular services to ensure fuel efficiency.
Bill Brandt Ford is located at 8100 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-276-5697 or visit www.billbrandtford.com.
