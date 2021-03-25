The importance of wearing seat belts in vehicles has resonated with drivers and passengers across the globe.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the national seat belt use rate in passenger vehicles in 2019 was 90.7 percent. Despite their simplicity, particularly when compared to the various other technologies available in modern vehicles, seat belts remain an incredibly effective device against injury and even death, though only when drivers and their passengers remember to engage them.
For example, the NHTSA notes that seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017 alone. Unfortunately, the NHTSA also reports that 47% of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017 were not wearing seat belts. Studies have indicated that front seat riders in cars who wear their seat belts can reduce their risk of fatal injury by 45 percent, while front seat riders in trucks can reduce their risk for fatal injury by 60%.
– Courtesy of Metro Creative
