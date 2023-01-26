Be careful with wild mushrooms

Winter rains always stimulate mushroom growth in Bay Area woodlands. And if abundant rain is a factor, this year should bring a bumper crop.
So some words of caution are in order. Remember that collecting mushrooms or any other plants and animals is against the rules in the East Bay Regional Parks. The parks are essentially wildlife areas where we are supposed to “take only pictures, leave only footprints.”
Beyond that, collecting mushrooms in the wild can be dangerous. Both edible and poisonous mushrooms grow in the parks. Among the poisonous kind are the death cap (Amanita phalloides) and Western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata), two of the world’s most toxic varieties.
Both contain amatoxins, molecules that are deadly to humans and many animals, including pets. The two varieties grow mainly under oak trees or anywhere that oak roots are present. Other mushrooms in this area that contain deadly toxins include Galerina and Lepiota species.
Symptoms may not appear until up to 12 hours after consumption, beginning as severe gastrointestinal distress that can be life threatening if treatment is not sought immediately.
Dog owners: keep a close watch on your pets during winter months. If you believe your dog may have eaten a poisonous mushroom, contact a veterinarian immediately.
In sum, if you collect mushrooms in areas where it is permitted, expertise is a must. For the rest of us, the best place to collect is your local supermarket.
The East Bay’s backyard volcano is the destination for a Wednesday Walk from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 with naturalist Michael Charnofsky.
Meet Michael at the Tunnel Road Staging Area for Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve. It’s just off Highway 24 at the east end of the Caldecott Tunnel in Orinda.
This is a moderate 5½-mile hike with ups and downs. The group will explore two ponds in search of amphibians, take in some great scenic vistas and view some volcanic geology.
Wednesday Walks is a series of free, naturalist-led hikes exploring various regional parks. No registration is necessary; everyone is welcome.
For directions and information about the Sibley hike, call 510-544-3187.
There are many programs planned in coming days in the regional parks. For a complete list, visit the district website at www.ebparks.org. And be sure to check the website before visiting a regional park to be sure that weather conditions or storm damage have not resulted in program cancellations, park closure or restricted access.
