Be careful with wild mushrooms
Photo courtesy of East Bay Regional Parks District

Winter rains always stimulate mushroom growth in Bay Area woodlands. And if abundant rain is a factor, this year should bring a bumper crop.

So some words of caution are in order. Remember that collecting mushrooms or any other plants and animals is against the rules in the East Bay Regional Parks. The parks are essentially wildlife areas where we are supposed to “take only pictures, leave only footprints.”

Beyond that, collecting mushrooms in the wild can be dangerous. Both edible and poisonous mushrooms grow in the parks. Among the poisonous kind are the death cap (Amanita phalloides) and Western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata), two of the world’s most toxic varieties.

