The Sun Kings, Northern California's premier Beatles tribute band, will perform the “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be” albums in their entirety and in record order for this very special 50th Anniversary of 1970 performance, March 7, at 8 p.m.
Audiences and critics alike absolutely love The Sun Kings’ energy and spot-on re-creation of The Beatles’ music. Packing theaters and selling out shows along the West Coast and beyond, The Sun Kings continue to amaze their fans and win over skeptics with their uncanny channeling and respect for the music they perform. With a repertoire of over 150 songs, The Sun Kings shine in concert with arrangements and vocal harmonies delivered with the authenticity and vitality that recall the earliest Beatles performances.
Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors age 62 and older and $15 for youth under 18, For more information, visit https://thesunkings.com/home.
