The grand opening of the Delta Coves residential development was officially launched on Sept. 12 in Bethel Island.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the Delta Coves residential development on Bethel Island, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Delta Coves is located on a 145-acre manmade lagoon and will eventually feature 560 waterfront residences with private docks, a 230-slip marina and a private club called the Island Camp. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Nick Taratsas, executive vice president of DMB and general manager, Delta Coves handled the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the grand opening of the Delta Coves residential development on Bethel Island, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Delta Coves is located on a 145-acre manmade lagoon and will eventually feature 560 waterfront residences with private docks, a 230-slip marina and a private club called the Island Camp. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Delta Coves in Bethel Island
Nick Taratsas, executive vice president of DMB and general manager, Delta Coves handled the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the grand opening of the Delta Coves residential development on Bethel Island, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Nick Taratsas, executive vice president of DMB and general manager, Delta Coves handled the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the grand opening of the Delta Coves residential development on Bethel Island, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Delta Coves is located on a 145-acre manmade lagoon and will eventually feature 560 waterfront residences with private docks, a 230-slip marina and a private club called the Island Camp. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Located on a 145-acre man-made lagoon, Delta Coves will eventually feature 560 waterfront residences with private docks, a 230-slip marina and a private club called the Island Camp. The Delta Coves community has completed infrastructure that includes its own water-pumping system that allows for a four-foot tidal rise within the community, and will include use of the Island Cove Camp — a 4,500-square-foot community club with a 36-by-75 foot pool, game pavilion and bar.
