The grand opening of the Delta Coves residential development was officially launched on Sept. 12 in Bethel Island.

[Photos] Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Delta Coves in Bethel Island

Located on a 145-acre man-made lagoon, Delta Coves will eventually feature 560 waterfront residences with private docks, a 230-slip marina and a private club called the Island Camp. The Delta Coves community has completed infrastructure that includes its own water-pumping system that allows for a four-foot tidal rise within the community, and will include use of the Island Cove Camp — a 4,500-square-foot community club with a 36-by-75 foot pool, game pavilion and bar. 

For more information on Delta Coves, visit www.deltacoves.com or email DCDC@davidsoncommunities.com.

