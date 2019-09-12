Big fish winners
Photo courtesy of Jim Mattison

During the Discovery Bay Big Bass Tournament last weekend, 34 participants cruised the waters of Discovery Bay and Contra Costa County. The big winner was Josh Kanaeko with the heaviest fish and total weight of five bass. Jordan Leach won the Junior Division with a 4.5 pound bass.

