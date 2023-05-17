East County loves boating. No surprise, considering the area is surrounded by miles of rivers and sloughs making up the Delta. What locals – and visitors – don’t love is a boat breakdown. Here are some tips from local experts on how to handle an incapacitated boat on the water.
“One of the first things we advise is that you throw out an anchor,” said Bethel Harbor Harbormaster Jamie Bolt. “One of the reasons it’s that so, especially if it’s windy, you don’t drift onto the rocks. Then you determine what happened and who you should call.”
Whether the trouble is engine failure or an empty fuel tank, it’s better to be rooted to the spot than drifting around in traffic, endangering your own boat and others, experts said. Once the boat is safely anchored or tied up, tackle the issue of getting the boat back to the marina.
“Sometimes it’s best to flag down a passing boater, but we recommend to all our customers to subscribe to TowBoatUS vessel assist.”
TowBoatUS is a locally based marine assistance, towing and salvage company. With four rapid response vessels in Bethel Island, assistance to members is usually no more than 60-90 minutes away. Audrey Delano, office manager of TowBoatUS, said in addition to securing a boat once a problem arises, all passengers should put on life jackets. Towing a boat can cost between $400 and $1,000. Most companies (including TowBoatUS) have hourly rates. The membership is approximately $100 with TowBoatUS, according to Delano.
“Then reach out to a local tow company, which would be me, and I can help figure out if their insurance company will help them. Or I can help them and start to get them towed,” Delano said. “But the first recommendation is to get safe, put the phones on the chargers if possible so the phone is charged and try to understand your location.”
There are also certain U.S. Coast Guard-recommended items all boat owners should have stowed in an easily accessible location: an air horn, orange flag and flares. Bolt said the orange flags aren’t just to alert others there is a person in the water, but also to flag down other boats in an emergency.
“A vessel can overheat, or smoke, and that scares a lot of folks, especially new boaters,” Bolt said. “So have those three safety devices. The flag and horn for alerting others in the daytime. And the flares are good for when it’s dark. And don’t be afraid to ask for help.”
Bolt said another piece of advice is don’t panic. Anxiety can spread quickly through a group, especially to young children. So she recommended staying calm as much as possible. Once the boat is safely secured, and all passengers are in life jackets, try to determine the source of the problem. Gas gauges are not always reliable, so check fuel levels before leaving the dock, and stay on top of maintenance, especially if the boat has been out of use all winter.
“And always check the weather before going out,” Delano advised. “Winds can be a big problem on the Delta. And wear sunblock.”
Bethel Harbor offers dry storage for boats up to 26 feet, launching, a campground, small store, fuel dock, sewage pump out, in-the-water covered berths and a large boat yard and service department. For more information, call 925-684-2141 or visit www.bethelharbor.com.
