Braving the cold

Photo by Tony Kukulich

 Photo by Tony Kukulich

Cloudy skies and a chilly temperature of 41 degrees didn’t stop Jill Dalldorff, Adams Middle School cross-country coach and health teacher, from enjoying the sixth annual Brentwood Turkey Trot, Nov. 28. Held on Thanksgiving morning, more than 2,100 runners participated in the 5k event. After-race pancakes were provided by the Brentwood Rotary Club, and funds raised benefited athletic programs in the Brentwood Union School District and Liberty Union High School District. Jackie Mancuso and Elliott Portillo were the top finishers in the female and male runner category, respectively.

[Photos] 2019 Brentwood Turkey Trot for Schools

1 of 30

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags