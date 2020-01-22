The Brentwood Community Chorus, under the direction of Susan Stuart, presents the second annual H’Arts & Wine at the Delta Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Delta Gallery is located in The Streets of Brentwood at 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128.
Tickets are limited, so advanced purchase at www.bit.ly/hartsandwine is encouraged. The $25 ticket includes wine tasting from Bloomfield Vineyards, a souvenir glass and appetizers. Tickets may be available at the door if space permits. Invite your friends to join you for a fun evening of wine tasting and appetizers while enjoying displays by local artists. Tickets for raffle baskets will also be available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit Brentwood Community Chorus.
