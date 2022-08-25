Brentwood author’s memoir tells his life in waves

Photo courtesy of Jim Hamilton

Local author Jim Hamilton has released his autobiography. In it, he shares stories and lessons from his life that he hopes will help others navigate their own.

Jim Hamilton, an author from Brentwood, has released his autobiography, “Waves of Life: A Grateful Man’s Journey” (Library Tales, 2022) in an effort to share the life lessons he’s learned over the last 50 years with the next generation.

“I just went through a lot of challenges in my life,” Hamilton said. “I felt that I would share the result of my learnings. It’s worked out pretty well.”

Hamilton’s challenges began in his childhood with the death of his older brother in a traffic accident, he said. This event marks the first “wave,” as Hamilton characterizes the struggles he wrote about, and makes up the early chapters of his book.

