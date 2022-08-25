Brentwood author’s memoir tells his life in waves

Jim Hamilton, an author from Brentwood, has released his autobiography, “Waves of Life: A Grateful Man’s Journey” (Library Tales, 2022) in an effort to share the life lessons he’s learned over the last 50 years with the next generation.
“I just went through a lot of challenges in my life,” Hamilton said. “I felt that I would share the result of my learnings. It’s worked out pretty well.”
Hamilton’s challenges began in his childhood with the death of his older brother in a traffic accident, he said. This event marks the first “wave,” as Hamilton characterizes the struggles he wrote about, and makes up the early chapters of his book.
The other two waves Hamilton writes about are “battles with health issues and addiction,” according to the book’s back cover. In his autobiography, he discusses his struggles with alcoholism more than 30 years ago as well as his recovery following a life-altering stroke in 2015.
Hamilton tells these stories not for sympathy, he said, but to “impart knowledge and inspire hope.”
What does he hope readers would get out of reading about his personal challenges? “There are things that you can do in your life to recover and improve your life,” Hamilton said. “It doesn’t have to be as dramatic as recovering from a stroke or becoming sober, but if there’s just some part of your life that you want to improve upon, take a look at it. Evaluate it.”
In addition to his own anecdotes and life lessons, Hamilton’s book also includes informational passages and footnotes offering insight from “medical, business and sports experts” that adds context to his stories. These varied professionals, such as swimming coach George French and numerous business executives from his 40 years as a technology executive, are all people who Hamilton has come in contact with over the course of his life.
A recurring theme of Hamilton’s story is that sense of community.
“I would never have achieved this awareness without help from family, friends and my professional colleagues,” he writes.
