The Brentwood Community Chorus will perform its annual holiday program Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, along with its special guests, the Oakley District Chorus and Replay Barbershop Quartet.
Begun in 2012 and directed by retired Liberty High School choral director Susan Stuart, Brentwood Community Chorus includes about 70 adults ranging in age from young adults to senior citizens — and it even includes some of Stuart’s former students.
“We get together once a week,” she said. “They’re so thankful to be there. It’s not just about the music — it’s about sharing a common love and being together.”
The groups will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” “Sing Noel,” “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name,” “We Three Kings Medley” and “The Twelve Days After Christmas.”
The Saturday concert takes place at Heritage High School, 101 American Ave. in Brentwood, at 2 p.m. and will cost $15 per person and $5 for children 12 and under. Sunday’s show will take place at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 3351 Contra Loma Blvd. in Antioch, at 3 p.m., where there will be a goodwill offering. Both programs will include a sing-along with the audience.
For more information about the chorus or to purchase tickets for Saturday, visit www.brentwoodcommunitychorus.com or www.bit.ly/bccholidayconcert. Tickets will also be available at the door.
