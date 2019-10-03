The Brentwood Library will host a new ESL conversation group on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. starting Oct. 15.
The program will take place upstairs in the library Makerspace and will be led by enthusiastic community volunteers. Each week, group facilitators will choose a theme relevant to participants, including topics related to health, school, travel, and other subjects the participants identify. Children will be allowed to attend with their parents and given crafts or laptops to use during sessions. The program is free, and no registration is required.
The Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. and is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call the library at 925-516-5290 or visit www.ccclib.org/programs.
If you require special accommodations at this event, call the Brentwood Library with 72 hours notice.
