Brentwood Library invites teens and tweens 12 and up to use their creativity to make and take a science-themed craft with this supervised interactive program.
The programming will continue with different activities the second Monday of every month, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All programs take place upstairs in the Brentwood Library Makerspace.
Oct. 7: Virtual Reality Oculus Go (parent release required)
Nov. 4: Paper Flowers (first Monday instead of second Monday)
Dec. 9: Bath Bombs
Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call the library at 925-516-5290 or visit www.facebook.com/brentwoodcalibrary. For special accommodations, contact the library with 72 hours notice.
