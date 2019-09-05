Bilingual musical duo Cascada de Flores will perform at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Cascada de Flores will perform “El Abuelo (The Tree and the Donkey who loved to sing),” a bilingual, highly participatory and original story told with the instruments, rhythms and dance of Mexico. All ages will enjoy this free 45-minute program, presented by the Brentwood Library, and followed by a hands-on audience session with traditional instruments.
2019 marks the 20th anniversary of Cascada de Flores, who has performed throughout California and Mexico. Dancer and musician Arwen Lawrence toured with Grammy-winning mariachi group Los Camperos de Nati Cano before joining forces with Jorge Liceaga, who specializes in a guitar style called "Yucatan Swing."
The Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Brentwood Library at 925-516-5290 or visit www.ccclib.org/programs. If you require special accommodations for this event, call the Brentwood Library with 72 hours notice.
