Brentwood Library will host extraordinary performer Megumi in the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m.
Megumi is a Japanese-American storyteller who spent her childhood in Japan and loves to introduce American audiences to the culture of Japan through traditional stories of heroes, humor and adventure. All ages can enjoy this free program, courtesy of the Friends of the Brentwood Library.
The art of Rakugo, a comedic form of theatre, has existed in Japan since the 1600s and was primarily led by male hanashikas, or professional storytellers. Megumi performs tales that are centuries old, yet still contain basic truths about how humans interact with one another. She is fluent in English and Japanese and incorporates both languages into her mesmerizing stories.
If you require special accommodations to this event, call the Brentwood Library at 925-516-5290 with 72 hours notice.
