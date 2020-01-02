Help the Brentwood Library celebrate its 105th birthday Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Opening remarks start at 10:15 a.m., and the Dawgwood Trio will perform acoustic folk and blues music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be cake and light refreshments, along with an opportunity to win a gift basket filled with local Brentwood treats. As part of its “Let’s Be Friends” campaign, the Friends of the Brentwood Library will be available to register or renew memberships.
The Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. For more information, call 925-516-5290.
