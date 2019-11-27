The Brentwood Library is hosting a special Holiday Singalong with acclaimed folk singer Adam Miller on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Miller will be in the Brentwood Community Center, at 35 Oak St., to lead the audience in traditional and less-familiar folk songs and carols for New Year’s Eve, Hanukkah, Christmas and the Winter Solstice. This free event is brought to you by the Friends of the Brentwood Library, and no registration is required.
One of the premier autoharpists in the world, Adam Miller is a masterful entertainer who never fails to get his audience singing along. Miller pairs a rich, resonant baritone voice with lively melodies on acoustic guitar and autoharp, and has made a lifelong study of American folk songs and customs. His songs are a window into the homespun tradition that helped shape America’s heritage through the centuries.
The Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Brentwood Library at 925-516-5290 or visit www.ccclib.org/programs. If you require special accommodations at this event, call the Brentwood Library with 72 hours notice.
