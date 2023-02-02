Brandon Larson of Brentwood was named to Utah Tech University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5-3.89 are named to the Dean’s List.
Utah Tech University is a teaching institution that offers more than 250 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the Western United States. The university was built upon a tradition of determination and generosity that is still embraced by the campus with the motto “active learning, active life.”
