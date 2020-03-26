The City of Brentwood has made the decision to temporarily close all Brentwood playgrounds, athletic courts and picnic areas effective Wednesday, March 25. While most residents are appropriately responding to the direction from Contra Costa County Health Services regarding outdoor activity, Brentwood staff is still witnessing a fair amount of use of city playgrounds, courts and picnic areas.
With the weather predicted to warm up next week, the city anticipates that parks will continue to be popular areas for residents to get outside and enjoy some outdoor activity. Although city parks and trails remain open, the areas being closed are natural social gathering areas and to keep them open allows social gathering to occur.
Closure signs will be posted by COB staff to remind the public that these areas are temporarily closed and that they are advised to please follow Contra Costa Health Services guidelines for social distancing.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.