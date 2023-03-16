Brentwood reader wins vineyard gift certificate

George Nelson subscribed to The Press and was the winner of our February Subscription Drawing. For his efforts, he received a $100 gift card to the Campos Family Vineyards in Byron. Nelson and his wife recently moved to Summerset at Brentwood from Vallejo. “We can’t tell you how friendly and welcoming people have been to us since our move here,” Nelson said recently. Nelson, born and raised in Vallejo, retired as a master foreman at the Mare Island Naval Station. Nelson, who favors red wines, said he’s looking forward to visiting the local winery in Byron.
