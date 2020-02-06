Steve Kinsella and Shelli McDowell, with Brentwood’s Broadway Repertory Theater, celebrate McDowell’s wins at the recent 41st annual Shellie Awards ceremony. Broadway Repertory Theater is a grassroots-style company that has been producing shows for three seasons. McDowell won the Best Choreography Award for 2020 and Outstanding Contribution to the Arts. Auditions for the summer 2020 show, “The Sound of Music,” are Feb. 29. For further information, visit www.broadwayrepertorytheater.com.
Brentwood’s Broadway Repertory Theater wins Shellie Awards
