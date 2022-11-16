The Brentwood Senior Activity Center has opened registration for its annual Adopt-A-Senior program for the holiday season.
The program provides seniors with holiday cheer through local nonprofit BrentwoodSTRONG and community generosity to help seniors who are on fixed incomes with the rising cost of living.
According to senior center Recreation Supervisor Olivia Alvarez, the program had a goal of serving 50 seniors, and ended up serving double that number.
“2021 was the first year we piloted this program in the hope of adopting 50 seniors in our community. We were all amazed at our community’s generous response since we surpassed our goal and were able to adopt 103 seniors,” she said.
“This year, we plan to serve and adopt 150 seniors,” Alvarez said. “The current economic climate has impacted seniors’ ability to obtain their basic needs. Since we started registrations this year, we have registered over 150 seniors who have not all yet been adopted.”
According to Alvarez, programs like these are important because of how they benefit local seniors who are isolated at home. “For those who are adopted, it improves their quality of life and gives them holiday joy and a sense that their community cares about them and that they matter,” she said, “For donors and sponsors, this program provides them the opportunity to make a positive impact and make a difference in the life of a senior. For those behind the scenes who coordinate the program, there are no words that can describe the sense of fulfillment and joy we feel to see the smiles of joy and tears of gratitude in their eyes as they receive their sponsor’s gifts. It is truly priceless.”
Once sponsors sign up for the program, they agree to purchase items from a wish list created by the seniors at a total value of $75, organizers said..
Sponsors will receive the wish lists in the order that they are submitted to the Brentwood Senior Activity Center. Sponsorship gifts are due no later than Friday, Dec. 9 and all gifts must be delivered to 101 A Sand Creek Road.
Donation drop-off times are Dec. 2 from 4-6 p.m.; Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 4-7 p.m.
Anyone interested in joining their efforts to spread some holiday joy can do so in two ways. They can sponsor a senior or make a donation to the program. To sponsor, participants may register online at https://bit.ly/3g2WkhY. Donation checks made payable to BrentwoodSTRONG may be mailed to City Hall 150 City Park Way, Brentwood, CA 94513
