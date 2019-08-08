Steve Kinsella, artistic director of the Brentwood Teen Theater, is all smiles.
After the company’s wildly successful production of “Les Miserables” last spring, the atmosphere is a lot lighter at Saturday rehearsals.
“After being in high gear with a complicated story like ‘Les Mis,’ I felt the kids needed something lighter and full of great dances and comedy,” said the professional director who calls Brentwood home. “Millie seemed the perfect choice.”
Filled with fun flappers, dashing leading men and a villainess audiences will love to hate, “Thoroughly Modern Millie JR.” is a clever adaptation of the six-time-Tony-Award-winning Best Musical and the Academy Award-winning film. “Thoroughly Modern Millie JR.” is the high-spirited musical romp that has all of New York dancing the Charleston.
It’s 1922 in New York City, and a young Millie Dillmount has just moved to the Big Apple in search of a new life. Her grand plan is to find a job as a secretary for a wealthy man and then marry him. However, her plan goes completely awry: Millie’s wealthy boss is slow in proposing marriage, and the man she actually falls in love with doesn’t have a dime to his name — or so he tells her. What’s a small town girl to do?
“Thoroughly Modern Millie JR.” is a dance-heavy show with plenty of large numbers, featuring a star-turn in the lovable and courageous Millie Dillmount.
This family favorite opens Friday, Aug. 16 and runs two weekends. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. There is a single matinee, Saturday Aug. 24, at 2 p.m.
Performances are in the multi-purpose room at Resurrection Ministries, 1275 Fairview Ave. in Brentwood. Priority seating tickets may be reserved with no credit card needed at www.BrentwoodTeenTheater.com or by calling 925-516-9009.
