Brentwood Teen Theater continues its 15th season with “The Wizard of Oz” beginning Saturday, Sept. 7.
Age limits have been changed for this show from 10 years old to 8 years old. The Brentwood Teen Theater is a training program for theater skills. Founded in 2004 by professional actor and director Steve Kinsella of Brentwood, the program has helped many to become better speakers, increase confidence, make friends, and of course have fun while doing it.
The next Saturday Sessions main stage production starts Sept. 7, at 9:30 a.m., in Brentwood. Performances are in November. For more information, visit www.brentwoodteentheater.com or call 925-516-9009.
