Join Brentwood Writes at Open Mic Night, Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Brentwood Community Center for an evening of poetry, short prose and song.
The focus will be on Women’s History, the beginning of spring, St. Patrick’s Day and whatever else tickles our fancy. All short work - poetry, short stories, nonfiction and music - is welcome.
Participants are allowed five minutes. Bring your own work or that of another, as long as it is neither insulting nor abusive. Everyone is invited whether performing or listening and enjoying. This event is free and open to the public.
Open Mic is presented by Brentwood Writes, an affiliate of the Brentwood Art Society Brentwood Writes at Open Mic Nightand the Brentwood Community Library. It is hosted by Kati Short, poet laureate, City of Brentwood.
For more information, email katishort@yahoo.com or call 925-634-6655. The Brentwood Community Center is located at 35 Oak St., in downtown Brentwood.
