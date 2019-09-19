Fall is just around the corner, which means cooler temperatures and a break from the summer heat.
It also means more people will be spending time outdoors, gathering around fire pits, barbecuing and socializing with friends and family. Now is the perfect time to make your backyard the perfect outdoor living space.
Brentwood Outdoor Living is East County’s one-stop-outdoor-shop.
The outdoor living specialists offer premium outdoor products with discounted pricing, including a wide variety of outdoor kitchens, premium spas, outdoor furniture, fire tables and other outdoor accessories.
“There is a trend in developing multiple outdoor areas of use,” said Kevin King, operator and general manager of Brentwood Outdoor Living. “You can have a conversation area, a dining area and maybe an entertainment, bar or kitchen area and let each of those areas have their own seating and finish type to the yard without having to worry about matching furniture design or color.”
According to King, this may not work for all areas, but the focus is on making the furniture fit the use.
The result of creating multiple gathering areas in your yard is an outdoor intimate feel. This is ideal when you’re hosting an event with large groups of people, including Thanksgiving.
If you are hosting Thanksgiving, bringing your celebration outdoors can be an unforgettable event.
“There isn’t anything much better than a smoked and slow roasted 20-pound turkey for Thanksgiving dinner,” said King.
King recommends using real wood, versus gas grills, like the Big Green Egg and high-end versatility pellet grills that offer USA-built quality with the ability to cook at both high and low temperatures.
If you’d like your gathering to carry into the night, fire tables will add both warmth and a beautiful focal point.
“More folks are using a fire table as one of their primary focal points in their backyard,” said King. “Fire tables are becoming more popular and increasing in quality and variety of finishes, offering larger burners and sizes, including large dining tables and bar-height tables.
“We love having a fire table,” said Brentwood resident Stephanie Dourgarian. “Whether we are roasting s’mores with the kids or having drinks with friends, it creates such a cozy feeling, especially on a cool fall night.”
Brentwood Outdoor Living also offers custom-built components that are high quality and offer design versatility. For those who are not looking to host a gathering, but are in need of more relaxation in their lives, King recommends spas and hot tubs.
“A 20 to 30 minute-hydrotherapy session in your own hot tub will provide a wonderful night’s sleep, increasing circulation and reducing back and leg aches and pains,” said King.
Brentwood Outdoor Living is located at 6061 G Lone Tree Way in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.brentwoodoutdoorliving.com or call 925-626-6383.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.