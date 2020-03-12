UPDATE: This event has been cancelled amid coronavirus concerns.
By popular demand, the St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt is returning to Big Break Regional Shoreline.
“A lot of people have been calling about it,” said park naturalist Melissa Fowlks. “So, we want to do it. We want to expose as many people as possible to the park and bring as much of the community out to Big Break as possible whenever we can.”
In prior years nearly 300 people showed up to participate in the hunt, and Fowlks is hoping for a similar turnout this year. Not wanting to give away too much, she said the event will give participants an opportunity to learn the history of St. Patrick’s Day and experience the flora and fauna found in the park.
“It’s going to be a self-led scavenger hunt through the park,” Fowlks explained. “Visitors are going to have a sheet of paper with riddles on it. There are six riddles, and for each riddle there’s a table station set up where they can do a different craft on an animal in the park.”
The St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt is free and will take place Tuesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Big Break Regional Shoreline. The park is located at 69 Big Break Road, in Oakley. For more information, call 510-544-3050.
