Car trends for 2020

The automotive industry is constantly changing, and as we get closer to 2020, technology continues driving those changes. This year’s hottest automotive trends include electrification, artificial intelligence, new safety developments and sleek designs.
The trend of electric vehicles (EVs) in California is going strong. One out of 10 new vehicles purchased in the state of California were EVs, according to the Alliance of Automobile Manufactures’ Advanced Technology Vehicle Sales Dashboard.
According to Rob Brandt, owner of Bill Brandt Ford in Brentwood, that number is expected to increase.
“There is a big push for the entire Ford body to become electric,” said Brandt. “There will be an increase in electric hybrids for all makes and models of Ford vehicles, including the F-150 and Mustang.”
EVs' popularity has been on the rise as they’ve become more affordable. The emergence and popularity of more types of electric vehicles and hybrids is not only driven by consumers looking to save money on gas, but also by the government, which continue raising requirements for certified fuel economy per vehicle.
“We live in a green state and technology is based in the Silicon Valley,” said Brandt. “Electric vehicles fit many people’s lifestyles.”
Ford’s 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is a plug-in hybrid and electric motor vehicle.
“If you run out of a charge, it will switch over to gas,” said Brandt.
Buyers find the car’s sleek silhouette and luxurious interior appealing.
Design is another factor that guides auto trends. The redesign of the Ford Ranger is an example of how a new design can bring an old truck to the forefront.
“The days of riding in a pickup and feeling every bump are over,” said Brandt. “It’s been almost seven years since a new model of the Ford Ranger was rolled out, and the new 2019 Ranger has a sporty design, smooth ride and creature comforts.”
The Expedition is another model that received a sleek makeover. With top technology perks including six available USB ports, a center-console wireless charger, driver-assist technology and available Wi-Fi hotspot, the Expedition has become a top contender.
Besides design, auto trends are also driven by safety and technology.
“The more technology a car is equipped with, the happier the buyers are about it,” said Rico Pena, Los Primos Auto Plaza owner. “Technology increases safety and drives sales.”
Some tech features that are tipping sales include teen driver limitations, Apple’s CarPlay, Google’s Android Auto, lane departure warning, 360-degree cameras and automotive emergency braking.
Teen driver limitations notify parents if the car is driven over a certain speed. Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto replace touch screen systems that weren’t user-friendly, and offer built-in voice control. Automotive emergency braking will become a standard feature in cars in 2022, but many vehicles have it today. This feature is meant as a last resort — not something the driver should rely on — but is a feature that could save lives when activated.
Bill Brandt Ford is located at 8100 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.billbrandtford.com or call 925-634-3551.
Los Primos Auto Plaza is located at 6751 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.losprimosautoplaza.com or call 925-513-8588.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.