Caring for your pets is the best gift of all

As the holidays roll around, making sure your pets are happy and healthy is the best gift you can give them. And when it comes to care, Brentwood Family Pet Care has you covered.
Dr. Scott Lichlyter first opened the practice in 2000 and has since expanded not only his clinic space, but the number of doctors and staff. There are now six doctors in the three-suite building on Balfour Road.
“I love the job and being able to work with such a great group of people,” said Lichlyter. “There’s just something special about people who love animals.”
On staff to help things run smoothly behind the scenes is Lichlyter’s sister, Rochelle Walker, who serves as the hospital administrator. Walker expanded on the services they do and don’t provide for pets.
“We do everything you’d expect from a veterinarian, and quite a few surgeries,” Walker said, further noting the specialized surgeries offered for ‘squish-faced’ dogs, such as pugs or bulldogs.
“Dr. Lichlyter performs a surgery for those dogs with short noses in order to help them breathe. In this part of the world, they don’t have the long snout to cool off air before it gets into their lungs, so they can easily overheat.”
While they don’t offer grooming or boarding services, she said the practice will cover all the health basics, including dental procedures that involve putting the animal under anesthesia to thoroughly clean around the gums. The Brentwood Family Pet Care team will make sure your pet has the proper health certifications for traveling outside the U.S., or for overnight stays in a boarding facility where the animal must have proof of vaccinations. The practice also enlists the services of traveling specialists, so patients in need of specialty treatment do not need to travel to Davis or Walnut Creek.
Dr. Lindsay Heath, co-owner and practicing veterinarian, said the most motivating part of her work is her love of animals and their owners.
“It’s been my passion since I was a young child to help injured animals,” Heath said. “My job is my passion.”
And for Walker, who said her role is to take care of the people who take care of the animals, seeing the pets and their humans become like family is the best part of her job.
“We have pets that will drag their owners into the facility,” she said. “The staff gives them enough love and attention to offset the fact that they’re actually getting medically treated. The relationship that the staff has with the owners — a lot of them got acquainted and now they’re friends outside the office, too. Our patients aren’t just numbers; they’re friends.”
Brentwood Family Pet Care is location at 4421-A Balfour Road in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-240-7387.
