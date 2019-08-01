Join us for the 16th Annual Oakley Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Antioch and Oakley pier off Bridgehead Road.
This “catch and release” derby is for children up to age 15 and registration is free. Pre-registration is available at City Hall, 3231 Main St. and at Hook, Line & Sinker in Oakley. Participants can also register the day of the event at the pier.
Registration and check-in are from 8 to 9 a.m., with the derby running from 9 to 11 a.m.
Participants should plan to bring their own fishing poles, if possible, as only a limited number of loaner poles will be available on a first come, first served basis. Free bait and hooks will be provided. A free lunch will be served after the derby concludes.
Awards will be given for largest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught for ages 2 to 5, 6 to 10 and 11 to 15.
This is a great chance to get kids started in the great sport of fishing. For more information, call Cindy at 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
