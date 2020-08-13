Chabad of the Delta will soon bring the tastes and aromas of an authentic New York Jewish deli to Brentwood.
The local Jewish community presents a pop-up New York Jewish Deli, from 1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 26.
“At Chabad of the Delta we are always looking for ways to service the community!” Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid said in a press release. “While a full-time deli is not feasible at this time, an occasional pop-up might be. We’ll see how this goes.”
This pop-up deli will offer authentic kosher food. Orders will only be taken in advance at www.JewishDelta.com/Deli or by calling 925-420-4999. Orders are due in Sunday, August 23.
On the menu will be pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, matzah-ball chicken soup, knishes, rugelach, Dr. Brown Soda and more. Pickup and delivery options are available.
Proceeds will go toward community social events.
