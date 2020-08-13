Chabad of the Delta

Photo courtesy of the Chabad of the Delta

Chabad of the Delta will soon bring the tastes and aromas of an authentic New York Jewish deli to Brentwood.

The local Jewish community presents a pop-up New York Jewish Deli, from 1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 26.

“At Chabad of the Delta we are always looking for ways to service the community!” Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid said in a press release. “While a full-time deli is not feasible at this time, an occasional pop-up might be. We’ll see how this goes.”

This pop-up deli will offer authentic kosher food. Orders will only be taken in advance at www.JewishDelta.com/Deli  or by calling 925-420-4999. Orders are due in Sunday, August 23.

On the menu will be pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, matzah-ball chicken soup, knishes, rugelach, Dr. Brown Soda and more. Pickup and delivery options are available.

Proceeds will go toward community social events.

